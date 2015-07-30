This post is sponsored by Target, the one-stop shop for all your back to college needs!

Life in a tiny dorm room can be pretty hectic. You stash things wherever you can, only to scramble to find your left shoe every morning and forget where that project due tomorrow went. Yeah, it’s pretty hard to believe how quickly a room fills up. Fear not – with a few easy tricks, you’ll have a place for everything (that isn’t the floor).

Clothes

1. Organize scarves and belts in your closet with this cool DIY idea: Place shower hooks on a hanger and string your accessories through them.

2. Utilize the bottom of your closet with a short shelf to serve as a place to put shoes, boxes, unneeded books, or anything else!

3. Add removable Command Hooks to the back of your closet door to hang handbags

Desk

4. Color coordinate your folders, notebooks, textbooks, and other necessities by class. This way, when you sleep through your alarm and are running late to class (again), you know all to grab all the red books scattered around for your Bio course.

5. File past exams, notes, and other loose papers in a magazine holder, or you’ll never be able to find them when it comes to finals time.

6. Use cute mason jars as pen holders to avoid that inevitable hunt for a highlighter.

Storage

7. Utilize the space under your bed for stuff you don’t need on a daily basis. Use a flat storage bin to keep shoes that are out of season or extra towels.

8. An over-the-door shoe organizer isn’t only useful for keeping people from tripping over your sneakers. If you are lucky enough to have a private bathroom, place it there so you and your roommate can use pockets for shampoo, conditioner, your straightener, tampons, and other bathroom essentials.

9. Instead of letting jewelry take up space on your desk or hide in a box, get a cork board, cover it with scrapbook paper, place your necklaces on push pins, and display it on the wall. It doubles as decoration without taking up valuable space!

10. Share things with your roommate. Is there really a need (or space) for two printers? Talk about who is bringing what before you get to campus.

11. Instead of leaving that suitcase you use for trips home empty, fill it with out-of-season clothes, big jackets, blankets, and anything else that will fit inside of them to make the most of the space.

12. Purchase a 3-drawer cart to hold all those items you’re not quite sure about storing: sheets, hair styling tools, and even food. Since it has wheels, you can easily move it around and use it as a writing surface or nightstand.

VIEW GALLERY

Check out Target’s College Styler at MadeForU.Target.com to find you and your roommate’s ultimate college style.

[Lead image via]