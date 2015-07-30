Flashback to the string hair wraps we all rocked at one point in our young lives from those family vacations we took to the Bahamas/Disney World. Yeah, those are actually making a come back into our adult existence, and we’re not sure whether to be stoked or confused.

Essentially, this fad is all about using your hair as a canvas to create a brightly colored and bold piece of art. The salon Bleach London is the first to actually offer this hair tapestry service after recognizing the unique idea via oakeanddashe Instagram about a year ago.

Cool idea, but will the trend catch on? If people think this idea is as totally trendy as they did hair wraps and hot loops, we think Bleach London might actually be onto something. It definitely is a statement piece, for one. With that said, forget your home-made oven mitts- it’s time to make some hair art. Besides, you were probably looking for a reason to bring back your friendship bracelet string again, don’t lie.

