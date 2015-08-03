Amy Schumer is usually the funniest girl in the room. Yet on Monday, the stand-up comedian and actress showed a more serious side. The 34-year-old teamed up with her cousin, New York Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer, to advocate gun control.

After a shooting in a Louisiana movie theater killed two and injured nine during a screening of her new movie, “Trainwreck,” the star is using her recent fame for a serious, and now personal cause.

Sen. Schumer unveiled a three-part plan that would make it harder for violent criminals and the mentally ill to obtain guns.

“Enough is enough,” Amy said.