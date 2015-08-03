No Laughing Matter: Comedian Amy Schumer Advocates Gun Control

||

Amy Schumer is usually the funniest girl in the room. Yet on Monday, the stand-up comedian and actress showed a more serious side. The 34-year-old teamed up with her cousin, New York Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer, to advocate gun control.

After a shooting in a Louisiana movie theater killed two and injured nine during a screening of her new movie, “Trainwreck,” the star is using her recent fame for a serious, and now personal cause.

#WearingOrange: An Urge For An End To Gun Violence

Sen. Schumer unveiled a three-part plan that would make it harder for violent criminals and the mentally ill to obtain guns.

“Enough is enough,” Amy said.

Read More:
NewsAmy Schumer,gun control
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Megan HeintzCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Editor. Writer. Traveler. Shoe obsessed. While judging people on how they use "their" vs. "they're" on social media, she enjoys eating anything (literally anything) with Sriracha and binge-watching HGTV.
  • 10614935101348454