You can now make your bedroom, or anywhere for that matter, smell like Luke Bryan thanks to Yankee Candle’s latest concoction. To celebrate the hunky country singer’s latest album, Kill the Lights, the company is offering a vanilla bourbon-scented candle of the same name to coincide with its release.

Currently, the candle is only available as part of the prize in a Luke Bryan contest. Fans are being given a chance to win the new candle along with an autographed Kill the Lights CD, vanilla bourbon gift basket, and an autographed guitar. Contest entries are being accepted through Friday, August 7 via Yankee Candle’s website.

