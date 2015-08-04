Luke Bryan Inspired Yankee Candle’s Latest Scent, ‘Kill The Lights’

||

You can now make your bedroom, or anywhere for that matter, smell like Luke Bryan thanks to Yankee Candle’s latest concoction. To celebrate the hunky country singer’s latest album, Kill the Lights, the company is offering a vanilla bourbon-scented candle of the same name to coincide with its release.

Velaterapia: Find Out Why Girls Are Burning Their Hair

Currently, the candle is only available as part of the prize in a Luke Bryan contest. Fans are being given a chance to win the new candle along with an autographed Kill the Lights CD, vanilla bourbon gift basket, and an autographed guitar. Contest entries are being accepted through Friday, August 7 via Yankee Candle’s website.

Here are 17 other weird scents that will have your house smelling VERY strange:

VIEW GALLERY

Lead image via radio.com

Read More:
Newscandle,Luke Bryan
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Megan HeintzCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Editor. Writer. Traveler. Shoe obsessed. While judging people on how they use "their" vs. "they're" on social media, she enjoys eating anything (literally anything) with Sriracha and binge-watching HGTV.
  • 10614935101348454