Who knew that merely moving into college could rival the stress you feel the day before your math final? It’s just picking up boxes, wheeling in giant crates of books and putting in books, right? How hard could that be?

Put it this way: it’s the first day of school. Nothing about that has changed. You want to make a good first impression (if you’re a freshman) or just look your best (freshman or returning student)! Most importantly, while you’re wheeling in crates and carrying boxes into your new home for the next couple of months, you need to be comfy. Who the hell wants to lug in heavy boxes of nonsense in high heels? Nobody, that’s who.

You don’t want to sweat through your ever-fancy [insert fashion designer here] or slam your expensive jewelry around. Save those for the year (or, don’t even pack them at all. You’ll stop dressing nice after your third 8 am class).

Check out our gallery on move-in day outfits to inspire some of your own! Remember, comfort is key.

