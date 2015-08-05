Prints, prints, and more prints is the only mantra celebs have been concerned about this week. Graphic prints have always been something that will constantly catch your eye. They’re perfect for the summertime because everyone knows summer is centered on everything bold and vibrant. Sure, it may be intimidating at first but, it’s totally worth in the end but, you will be guaranteed to grab someone’s attention. Graphic prints are also amazing because the bolder you go with it, the better. From Kerry Washington’s baroque printed formal look to Amy Schumer‘s electric blue polka dotted ensemble, we’ve all gotten a sense that, as far as making statements go, prints are definitely your best bet.

Here’s our top ten list of our favorite stylish stars for the first week in August!

