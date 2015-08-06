Beyonce Launches Flash Tattoo Collection, And It’s ‘Flawless’

||

Your dreams have finally come true; Beyonce is about to be all over your body. Okay maybe not literally, but Queen Bey has partnered up with Flash Tattoos to create her own line called, ‘Beyonce X.’

The music mogul is jumping on the metallic tattoo bandwagon and helped design the jewelry-inspired tats, which include a mix of honeycomb, lyrics, and other signature beyhive designs in black and gold colors.

Fans With Celebrity Tattoos They'll Probably Regret Later

The five-sheet, 57-piece pack sells for $28 and can be worn individually or layered with others. Get yours at flashtat.com, and sparkle like Beyonce. (I’ll be ordering mine stat).

Check out the gallery below of more photos from her collection:

VIEW GALLERY

Beyonce Net Worth 2018: How Much Is Beyonce Worth Now?


Beyonce Style: Top 15 Best Fashion Moments & Looks

Read More:
Lifestyle,NewsBeyonce,Tattoo
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Megan HeintzCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Editor. Writer. Traveler. Shoe obsessed. While judging people on how they use "their" vs. "they're" on social media, she enjoys eating anything (literally anything) with Sriracha and binge-watching HGTV.
  • 10614935101348454