Your dreams have finally come true; Beyonce is about to be all over your body. Okay maybe not literally, but Queen Bey has partnered up with Flash Tattoos to create her own line called, ‘Beyonce X.’

The music mogul is jumping on the metallic tattoo bandwagon and helped design the jewelry-inspired tats, which include a mix of honeycomb, lyrics, and other signature beyhive designs in black and gold colors.

The five-sheet, 57-piece pack sells for $28 and can be worn individually or layered with others. Get yours at flashtat.com, and sparkle like Beyonce. (I’ll be ordering mine stat).

Check out the gallery below of more photos from her collection:

