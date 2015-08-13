In a recent interview with E! News, model Denise Bidot, the new face of Zizzi Clothing, said she thought that it was the “perfect time” for Victoria’s Secret to feature a plus sized model as one of their angels.

She said:

“I think if they did go ahead and include a plus-sized angel, I think it would be such a huge statement from Victoria’s Secret especially cause for so long, as a curvy woman, I haven’t been able to shop there, able to fit in a lot of their stuff. I think it would be a way to embrace us and make us feel like they get it…They get we’re beautiful and they are embracing all sorts of sizes and diversity.”

She also added that there has been a lot of misconceptions about plus sized models in the industry, stating:

“I think there is such a huge misconception that we are unhealthy or that we don’t work out as much as we should or even so much—I get asked all the time that we don’t look the same as straight-sized models and I am like ‘why does it have to be a versus’. Why does it have to be straight size vs plus-sized. I think it is one big industry. I am doing amazing things. I have to say we work out, we run around town, we most of the time are traveling so it’s hard not to be running through airports. We are just us.”

This certainly has not been the first time Victoria’s Secret has been under fire for their lack of body diversity. Last November, they faced major backlash for their “Perfect Body” campaign because many people felt that they were promoting a unhealthy message about women and their body image.

I completely agree with Denise. Women of all body types should be fairly represented in the fashion industry due to the fact that it would let women know that no matter what they look like, they are still beautiful. It would also be showing the public that you don’t need to be a size 0 to be considered gorgeous in today’s society.

