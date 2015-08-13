Many college students are guilty of grabbing a Red Bull before pulling an all-nighter or ordering a Red Bull and vodka when it’s a special at the bar. Now, a new infographic reveals the truth about what happens when you down the energy drink. Turns out that energy spike that improves your concentration and alertness only lasts about an hour before you start to feel that crash. However, it takes up to 12 hours to full remove the caffeine from your bloodstream. Even a full day after drinking a can, the side effects from Red Bull can include headaches, irritability, and even constipation. How else does your body react to Red Bull? Check out the infographic.

Honestly, the effects of Coke scared me more…

