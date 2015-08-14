It’s only human to want to start each semester stronger than the last. You spent the summer mulling over things you wish you did or things you wish you didn’t do—but that’s all in the past now. You can grow as a person if you just make a few lifestyle choices at the beginning of the semester.

As you lay in bed, reveling in the all of the extra hours of sleep you got (and only are able to when you’re home from school), you try to pinpoint exactly what you want to change and what you’re going to do to change them.

But, then there’s that whole “schedule” problem. You know, the classes you have to attend and the homework you have to do?

You intrinsically know that you’ll go strong for about a week before it all turns to sh*t.

Welcome back to college!

1. I will never ever skip a class this year.

And I’ll have “zero regrets” about doing so.

2. I’ll be in the front row and I will never be half-asleep.

Always mentally engaged with my very interesting, very foreign, mathematics professor.

3. My notes will be organized.

And we’ll have so much fun organizing them.

4. I’ll be organized.

Shoving all of your belongings under your bed or in your wardrobe does not mean you’re “organized.”

5. I don’t need to nap in the middle of the day.

It’s all fun and games until you wake up five hours later.

6. I will go to the gym every day.

This body is going to be easily attainable because you’re going to be up in the gym constantly…right?

No, absolutely not.

7. I’m going to eat healthy at the dining hall.

Not on your plate, that’s for sure.

8. Absolutely no more red velvet cookies.

We’re just going to look at them and pretend that they’re don’t exist. A mere, delicious memory that you no longer require.

9. Procrastination is a thing of the past.

I’m very busy.

10. I will never wear leggings this year.

Putting together cute outfits is really hard.

11. It’s all about fashion, baby.

Until you realize that you can’t afford the clothes you want.

12. NO MORE STRANGE BOYS.

ABSOLUTELY NONE.

13. I’ll go to office hours and make sure I really understand the material.

Until you realize that the offices are on the fourth floor and halfway across campus.

14. This is the year I’ll finally understand Excel.

You know, on second thought – never mind.

15. In bed before ten.

I AM SNUGGLED UP AND DEFINITELY HAVE NO WORK TO DO.

16. I won’t go out on Thursdays anymore.

Yeah, okay.

17. This is the year I’ll put myself out there and meet more people.

Where’s the lie?

18. I’ll join more clubs.

You know, that’s a lot of social involvement. On second thought…

19. I’ll stop eating greasy deli food at three in the morning.

It just tastes so much better in the wee hours.

20. I’m done with drinking.

None of these are getting done – whatever.

