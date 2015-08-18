The Washington Post has reported that two military women are set to graduate from the Army’s Ranger school for the first time in history since the school began in 1950.

These two unnamed women will gain the Ranger tab alongside the rest of their graduating class at a ceremony in Fort Benning, Georgia. Army Secretary John McHugh said in regards to the first female graduates, “This course has proven that every soldier, regardless of gender, can achieve his or her full potential… We owe soldiers the opportunity to serve successfully in any position where they are qualified and capable, and we continue to look for ways to select, train, and retain the best Soldiers to meet our nation’s needs.”

The training process takes a total of 62 days, covering woods, mountains, and swamps. The ranger students are required to do 49 pushups, 59 sit-ups, and run five miles in 40 minutes. Then they have to go on mock combat missions on little food or sleep. Seventeen other men and women attempted the training process, but failed to make the cut. The female graduates are both in their 20s and graduates of West Point.

Unfortunately, the female graduates cannot apply to join the 75th Ranger Regiment, a male-only Special Operations group. However, this could change in the next year if the Pentagon chooses to open up all combat units to women.

Congratulations, ladies!

