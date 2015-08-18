It’s no secret that American colleges and universities are wildly overpriced and expensive—even with financial aid and scholarship. Some European countries are doing it right, offering college education for free or nearly so (shout out to Germany, Finland, France, Sweden, Norway and Slovenia).

Tuition prices always seem on the rise and room and board certainly isn’t declining in price, either. Recently, Business Insider compiled a list of the most expensive colleges throughout the country, taking into consideration the average cost of tuition, fees and room and board an incoming student would be facing for the 2015-2016 year.

Hopefully your college or university didn’t make the list!

[Story and image via]

[Lead image via]