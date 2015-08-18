Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Walk 19 Miles To Spell “Ohio”

If you think you’re a dedicated college football fan because you camped out overnight for tickets or paint your face for the home games, you need to take a trip to Ohio.

According to Reddit user @orweezy, a group of Ohio State football fans mapped out a path and walked 19 miles to spell out “Ohio” on Google Maps, making sure to ‘Dot The I’ at Ohio Stadium. The entire journey took them 6.5 hours to complete.

Script Ohio is one of the most famous traditions in college sports and it is the signature formation of OSU’s marching band. The band members align themselves to spell out “Ohio” during halftime and the dotting of the “i” is the capstone.

I think some free tickets are in order for these dedicated fans…