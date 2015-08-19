Zendaya Reveals New Shoe Collection In Las Vegas

Disney Channel star Zendaya is wise beyond her years especially when it comes to her career, and now the 18-year-old singer and actress is launching her own shoe line. This past Monday, Zendaya debuted her new shoe collection at the premiere international shoe confab held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The event was presented by Women’s Wear Daily in partnership with Footwear News, which took place during Magic Market Week and brings global leaders together from across the industry. Zendaya presented her new line as ‘Sole of Daya,’ a tribute to her family nickname. The line includes caged sandals, boots, high top sneakers, high heel pumps, workout trainers, and many others.

Zendaya partnered with Titan industries to make her shoe collection and she told footwearnews.com,

I wanted shoes that were going to speak for themselves. If [consumers] didn’t know who the heck I was, which a lot of people don’t, they are still going to like the shoes. I don’t want people buying because they’re Zendaya shoes — they are for everyone.

Let’s hope these shoes are in a price range that everyone can afford!

Check out the pictures below of Zendaya presenting her new shoe line.

