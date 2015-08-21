Tontouring Is The New Makeup Trend For Flawless Skin

Everyone has been completely obsessed with contouring ever since celebs like Nicki Minaj and Angelina Jolie revealed that contouring is their secret to getting that absolutely flawless look they always rock on the red carpet. Now there has been a new trend that lets you keeps your contoured look for longer without having to reapply every day.

The trend is called tontouring. Marissa Carter, the founder of Cocoa Brown Tan, started this new makeup trend using her fake tan line, and it’s great because you would only have to apply it once a week – it doesn’t wash off! The technique is mainly focused on using fake tan to define your cheekbones, giving your face a structure similar to what regular contouring would.

The only downside to this technique is that it’s not all that easy to do. Marissa gave a mini tutorial of how to actually “tontour” on Daily Mail.

Marissa does warn people that the look may look a little harsh at first but, after you blend it all together with your fingers it, you should look flawless.

This trend seems pretty risky to me. I mean, if you mess it up you’re basically screwed for a couple days. I also don’t really know if I’m all that okay with having all tanner on my face for so long. I would imagine it would be similar to going to bed with a full face of makeup for like a week.

But, hey, if you’re really into contouring but you’re not really in the mood to constantly have to put on makeup everyday why not give this new trend a try?

