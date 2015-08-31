We all have that teacher who did things a little differently. You probably rolled your eyes at the time, but six years later, you still know the speed of light is 299,792,458 meters per second thanks to that bizarre science experiment. One such English teacher of Highland Park High School in Texas is now under fire for her lesson on usage of the Oxford comma, which involved JFK, Joseph Stalin, and some strippers.

Point made.

But, of course, some parents didn’t find the grammar lesson to be very appropriate for the classroom.

“Wow. That’s unbelievable. That is unbelievable. I mean I feel like I shouldn’t be looking at that picture right now,” said Amy Steward, a Highland Park mother. Another parent, Marcel Solman, said, “I mean, it’s not appropriate. And I don’t understand why a teacher would use that. To me that’s not really teaching them anything.”

Regardless, it’s safe to assume that these students will never forget to use an Oxford comma.

[Story via]

[Lead image via Shutterstock]