If you’ve been reveling in the sunshine, wearing dresses 24/7 and diligently shaving your legs, I have one thing to say to you: Don’t get used to it.

Fall is coming at us faster than we can say “pumpkin spice latte” and I believe in preparation, especially when “preparation” is really just a fancy way of saying “shopping.”

Since we’re heading into that time of year when getting all done up for a night out starts to get tricky, (after all, it’s going to be too cold for that go-to LBD real soon) I thought I would share a few of my favorite night-out tops here. These are dressy, interesting and sexy enough to take a simple pair of skinny jeans into going-out-outfit territory. Shop them here and consider yourself prepared for the next few seasons.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]