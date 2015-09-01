Calling all beauty addicts! We know you’ve already spent countless hours on YouTube watching your favorite makeup mavens contour, unbox, swatch, review, and obsess over their favorite makeup, skin, and hair products, but we’re only feeding that habit. Why? Because you’ve probably never heard of these talented beauty vloggers…until now. And here’s a secret: the girls with millions of followers don’t always have the best tricks. We’ve searched YouTube for the best up-and-coming personalities to give you the scoop on the best products, teach you through the best tutorials, and feel like you’ve made a new bestie in the process.

From hair tutorials and makeup tips to song covers and the occasional rant, Lynsey does it all. Posting a new video every Saturday, she might surprise you with an easy back to school beauty routine, tell you about her hair products, or show off her latest purchase from the mall. Lynsey also has a killer voice. Music and beauty – what else could a girl want?

Curly hair friends, meet Aili Middleton. She gets your struggle, but instead of torturing her locks with a flat iron every day, she embraces her natural waves and helps you to as well by recommending products and giving easy styling tips. The college student is like your new best friend, sharing her back to school purchases and DIY projects in addition to fashion ideas and beauty tips.

Makeup lovers, rejoice. Brooke takes viewers inside her getting ready routines, showing you how to perfect your look whether you’re heading out to a party or trying a new everyday look. Brooke also provides killer outfit ideas for the girl next door college student looking to dress chic with clothing from your favorite stores like Forever 21 and H & M.

From skin care techniques to rocking a red lip, these makeup tutorials cover everything. In addition to awesome makeup tips and tutorials, you can always count on Jenny for some advice. She films herself, often from her car, ranting on about her own experiences on everything from losing her virginity to piercings gone wrong in a refreshingly real way.

Reviews and tutorials and unboxings, oh my! Your host Miranda Mendoza delves into all things beauty so you don’t have to. She’ll also provide useful info like how to clean your makeup brushes and the best drugstore purchases to save you money. Another favorite feature? She uses our favorite TV and movie characters like Katniss from The Hunger Games and Morello from Orange is the New Black as inspiration for her makeup and hair ideas.

How Lucy Sparkle Beauty doesn’t have more subscribers is beyond us. You’ll love her easy-to-follow makeup tutorials, where she goes through everything in detail, including the products she uses and how to apply. Don’t forget to check out her nail art videos and makeup reviews. Come Halloween, we can’t wait to try Lucy’s gorgeous makeup how-to videos.

Love makeup, hate the price tag? Abby gets it. Her “Color Me Debt Free” episodes let you in on how to get great deals on beauty products without breaking the bank. Once you have collected hundreds of dollars worth of makeup, check out her celeb-inspired tutorials to look like everyone from Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus. Abby also loves doing haul videos, where she shows you all her purchases so you can get the shopping spree high without spending a dime.

This channel is for anyone who has been meaning to get to those Pinterest projects. Madison is the maven of DIY, from school supplies to dorm room decor. Plus, it’s so much easier to get crafty when it feels like you’re doing it with a friend instead of a computer screen. Her channel is also a go-to for fashion hauls and beauty routines that literally anyone can master.

Meet Liz, the queen of beauty unboxings whose skin care tips will leave you glowing. From makeup removal tricks to nighttime routines, we could all pay a little more attention to our skin, and Liz shows us that it’s easy to do. Don’t forget to check out her beauty product reviews and hair tutorials to complete your look.

Vloggers are constantly being sent products in hopes that they’ll be featured in videos, but Dacey will let you know straight up which products she loves and which to leave behind. She also makes it easy to share in her favorite hair tools and makeup by offering coupon codes on some featured products! Don’t miss her tips, tutorials, and get ready with me videos – you’ll always learn something new.

If you’re bored of your current makeup routine, you need to check out this Irish vlogger’s channel. Sure, she does your standard everyday beauty routines, but Eimear will show you how to use that colorful eyeshadow you never touch to create stunning looks. It might take a few tries to get it right, but Eimear reminds us all that makeup isn’t supposed to be boring.

You’ll cheer right up when you see Amanda’s smile on your screen, and you’ll be smiling too when you pick up all kind of hair and makeup tricks from her tutorials. From natural makeup looks to glam hairstyles, Amanda covers it all. Follow her getting ready for everything from a beach day to prom, picking up tips on looking your best along the way.

