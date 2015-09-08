Comedian Nicole Arbour is not getting many laughs for a recent video she uploaded to YouTube called “Dear Fat People.” Arbour knew she’d get people riled up over this sensitive topic, but the response has been even stronger than she could have ever imagined.

In the six-minute video she calls out the culture around fat acceptance. “Fat shaming is not a thing. Fat people made that up,” she said in the video. “Are you going to tell the doctor that they’re being ‘mean’ and ‘fat-shaming you’ when they say you have fucking heart disease?”

Watch the video for yourself below.

[facebook url=”https://www.facebook.com/NicoleArbourfans/videos/10154221907732907/” /]

Since being posted on Friday, the video has amassed more than 17 million views on Facebook and more than half a million views on YouTube, and caused outrage almost immediately. Comments on Arbour’s Facebook video call her everything from a “bully” to a “c*nt” and everything in between.

Many have taken to YouTube to post their own response videos.

Whitney Thore from TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life called out Arbour for harshly judging people she doesn’t know, especially since fat shaming usually just makes people again more weight. “You can not tell a person’s health, physical or otherwise, just by looking at them,” she said. “Do you know that I’ve recovered from an eating disorder that I suffered from for seven years?”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2YYZBrPwwU&w=640&h=360%5D

YouTube star Grace Helbig, who has 2.6 million subscribers, posted a heartfelt response to Arbour’s video. “I was really triggered by that video, unexpectedly,” she said. “I’ve had my own issues with body image in the past, some really dark personal struggles.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1VUrOxRUsE&w=640&h=360%5D

Youtube Vlogger Kendall Rae talked about her personal experiences about an eating disorder and got emotional while addressing Arbour’s video.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_34uOPoJTAo&w=640&h=360%5D

There are plenty of people who think Nicole’s video was funny and think those taking offense to the video are being sensitive.

YouTube took down Arbour’s entire channel and suspended her Google+ profile after the video was reported too many times. Her channel was eventually restored, and the video continues to rack up viewers on Facebook.

What do you guys think – Was Nicole Arbour’s video made to be funny or is comedy not worth hurting people?