It would seem that Lady Gaga’s American Horror Story: Hotel teaser is more Lady Gaga than Lady Gaga herself.

The teaser features Mama Monster dancing around in various outfits in scenes that flash from red to white to the German band, Rammstein, song, “Du Hast.” During the video, she occasionally puts people on leashes—you know, the usual fare, as she continues to dance.

Honestly, I just don’t know what to say about this trailer. We don’t get much insight as to who The Countess is yet, but I suppose we can all conclude that like her actress, The Countess certainly has a flair for the dramatic.

There is one particular scene of a pair of scissors followed by a child running that makes me incredibly nervous. That’s like Mom No-No Combination number one.

You can watch the teaser below via YouTube.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHluAYPd9sE&w=640&h=360%5D

American Horror Story: Hotel premiers October 7, 2015 on FX.

[Story via]

[Lead image via]