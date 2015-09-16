According to Fox & Friends, Emily Blunt needs to go back to England because she is not loving America as much as a citizen of this country should. Their main point of reference as to why the actress is ungrateful of her new citizenship stems from her recent interviews with The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which were clearly all jokes.

She made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show where she talks exclusively about becoming a citizen and she said, “People ask me about the whole day. They were like, ‘Oh it must have been so emotional.’ I was like, ‘It wasn’t! It was sad!’ I like being British.” She goes on to explain that while she does hold a dual citizenship, she did have to renounce her British citizenship during the ceremony.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival, actors were being asked their opinions on celebrity presidential candidates and many brought up Donald Trump. Blunt jokingly told them, “I became an American citizen recently, and that night, we watched the Republican debate and I thought, ‘This was a terrible mistake. What have I done?'”

Saying the hosts were unhappy is actually an understatement because they were visibly pissed at her. Out of the three, none realized that it was a joke. Elisabeth Hasselbeck did say that Emily Blunt is pretty but not before saying, “Why don’t you leave Hollywood, California and let some American women take on the roles that you’re getting because Americans are watching your movies and lining your pockets.” Thanks for defending American actresses?

Brian Kilmeade then went on to mention that she lived with Michael Buble. How is that fact in any way relevant to this “story,” Bri? Then he talks about how great her husband, John Krasinski, was on The Office. Cool, lets bash Emily Blunt and hope no one notices by saying how much you love Jim Halpert. Steve Doocey also said that she “just Dixie Chicked herself,” referring to when group said they criticized Bush’s plan to invade Iraq back in 2003.

Fox & Friends hosts need to learn how to take a joke and that they clearly took everything she said out of context. If she does “alienate half the country,” it’s because they saw the Fox broadcast over her actual interviews. Everyone else is aware that she doesn’t hate America, she is married to an American, and worked hard to gain citizenship.

