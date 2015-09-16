September 15th should have been named Mindy Kaling Day because not only did The Mindy Project makes its debut on Hulu after being canceled on FOX, she also released her second book Why Not Me? As a huge Mindy Kaling fan since The Office, I preordered the book a month ago. Like her first book Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me (and Other Concerns), this one did not disappoint. Yet again, the quirky (I feel like she hates that cliche description) Mindy shared this short collection of essays and offers some pretty great lessons that she has learned from her own life experiences.

1. Looking effortless isn’t always the best.

“What’s so wrong with effort, anyway? It means you care.”

2. If you want to look gorgeous, don’t sit up straight.

“It implies you have not eaten enough to have the strength to sit like a regular person, which historically is sexy to everyone.”

3. Get a tailor and they’ll be your new best friend

“Your tailor is the one person who always makes you look better after you see them”

4. Kim Kardashian can actually teach you a few things

“I remember hearing her say that when you put your hand on your hip, it makes your arm look thinner and draws attention to you waist.”

5. We have no official ritual for best friends except maid of honor and bridemaids

“No one actually wants to do it, but everyone would be offended if you didn’t ask.”

6. If you’re a celebrity, you better always be smiling

“Why are you not smiling, Angelina Jolie-Pitt?! If you’re not grinning ear-to-ear when you’re sleeping with Brad Pitt every night, then how shitty is my life?”

7. You may not be Amal Clooney, but appreciate what you have

“Then I think: Mindy, you have literally the best life in the world besides that hot lawyer who married George Clooney.”

8. It’s okay to be selfish sometimes

“I think McDonald’s was hoping I would share my gift cards with my cast and writers, but I don’t.”

9. Always act like you’re a little bit famous

“And all the stuff that I do to “appear” better has actually made me a better person.”

10. When hosting a party, don’t ask guests to bring food

“I believe the potluck tradition of entertaining is the equivalent of a teenage boy wanting to have sex with his girlfriend but who is too scared to go to CVS to buy condoms.”

11. Real friends will tell you if your clothes are ugly

“You have so much more to offer than that skirt. Find a skirt that deserves you.”

12. Female friendships are literally everything

“There are not many relationships more powerful than that of two women who fall fast and deep into a friendship.”

13. Ambition isn’t a bad thing

“No matter how good you have it, it’s cool to want more.”

14. Self pep talks are a must

“I pat my forehead with a damp towel, look in the mirror, and say, ‘You are a strong powerful woman with incredible self-discipline.”

15. Michelle Obama can make anyone feel inferior

“Never picture First Lady Michelle Obama. She is the death of any presidential romance fantasy you might have.”

16. It’s cool to have ridiculous criteria for whom you deem crushworthy

“Just bear a passing resemblance to a fictional romantic trope I like and I will love you forever.”

17. You can’t mull over a break up for as long as you do in your twenties

“I knew I had the power to make this a big deal I wanted to, but the truth is, I wasn’t in my twenties anymore – in a good way!”

18. Healthy eating doesn’t need to be a huge factor in your mind

“I suppose I could give up thinking about Bradley Cooper a little, in exchange for being ten pounds skinnier, but honestly: Who wants to do that?”

19. If you do a juice cleanse, prepare to not go out

“Basically I could dress like a slutty teenage hitchhiker and it felt great. But one thing was terrible: my social life was non-existent.”

20. Try to be confident in your own skin as much as possible

“If you’ve got it, flaunt it. And if you don’t got it? Flaunt it. ‘Cause what are we even doing here if we’re not flaunting it.”

21. The key to confidence is entitlement

“Entitlement is simply the belief that you deserve something. Which is great. The hard part is, you’d better make sure you deserve it.”

