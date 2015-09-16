Kimye has another fan: Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. As if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West needs any more bragging rights, they just got another one because Hillary Clinton thinks they’re a great family.

That’s right, she recently met Kimye at a fundraiser in Los Angeles, and she only had good things to say about them during an interview with Mario Lopez. When asked if she thought Kim was a good role model for women, she said,

I really enjoyed meeting her; I really found her to be warm and very personable.

She then went on to say that she really likes the Kardashian-West trio as a family. She thought it was cute how Kim felt the need to introduce Kanye to her “as if I didn’t know who he was.” Clinton also added that Kim K is really great with North.

Not only does she like their family, which is something to brag about in it’s own right, she also genuinely likes Kim’s entrepreneurial side that is so overlooked. Clinton said,

I think all of us in our own ways can be inspirational or aspirational for people, and I certainly think many people see her as someone who gets up every day and tries to figure out how to make that day successful.

So there you have it, Kim and Kanye have another person to add to their overwhelmingly huge fan base.

If Hillary Clinton doesn’t win this election, then maybe Kanye can be her running mate in 2020.

