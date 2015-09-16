It seems as though Taylor Swift is breaking records left and right nowadays. It’s nothing new to her, whether it is beating out Kim Kardashian for the most followers on Instagram or for selling the most amount of records in a week, breaking records seem to be a part T. Swift’s daily life.

Swift can add a new accomplishment to her long list – she’s been honored with the most nominations ever in a single night with nine MTV Europe Music Awards nominations. She’s nominated for Best US Act, Best Song (for “Bad Blood”), Best Pop Artist, Best Female Artist, Best Live Artist, Best Look, Best Collab with Kendrick Lamar (for “Bad Blood”), Best Fans (shout out to all the Swifties!), and Best Video (for “Bad Blood”).

At the rate Taylor is going, we won’t be surprised if she breaks the record for winning the most EMA’s in one single night. Of course, it’s not easy when especially you’re up against other popular artists like Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, and One Direction.

If anyone can set a new record, it’s Taylor, and with the success of her latest album 1989, it won’t be surprising to see her snatch all those awards. Let’s hope Swift’s trophy case has enough room.

Congrats, Taylor. Continue to make music history!

