Last year, I was on a medicine that prevented me from drinking. For two whole months, I tagged along as my friends hit the bars, sipping on water and generally hating life. Like it or not, drinking it a big part of a twenty-something’s social life.

Perhaps the only good part of giving up alcohol was that I was in great shape. Not only did I remove thousands of calories from my diet each week, but without nights that lasted until 4 am and that pesky Sunday morning hangover, I had no excuse to skip the gym on the weekends. I remember thinking, I could get used to this.

As soon as the doc gave me the okay, it was back to my old reliable Blue Moon drafts. (Sorry, liver.) However, maybe if I had seen this, I would have stuck to my Sunday runs longer.

We all know alcohol is all empty calories, but Elite Daily is trying to scare the crap out of us all by comparing beer, wine, shots, and cocktails to food servings. You would never chow down on three cheeseburgers in a sitting, but you have probably finished off eight cans of Bud Light in one night, amirite? And that doesn’t even count the pizza you consume on the way home from the bar.

Check out these scary comparison that will have you sipping Seltzer.

VIEW GALLERY

[Story & images via Elite Daily]