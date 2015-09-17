Supermodel Ashley Graham has been an active advocate for plus size models in the fashion industry. On top of being one of the faces of Lane Bryant’s #PlusIsEqual campaign, this week, she was able to showcase her fierceness by walking down the runway during New York Fashion Week at KIAStyle360.

Not only was she stunning walking the catwalk, but she was also modeling her own lingerie line!

Graham led the way as she an the other gorgeous models showed off their curves in pieces from her Black Orchid collection, which includes lots of sexy lace and sheer bras and panties.

For those who do not know, Graham has partnered with the Canadian retailer Addition Elle to launch her own line which will be available to purchase in Addition Elle and Nordstrom next month!

Check out the gallery to see Ashley’s amazing line.

VIEW GALLERY

[Story via]