We all have a designated frat jacket. It’s the old hoodie or coat that you wear to college parties, well aware that there’s a greater than 50 percent chance that it won’t make it home with you. It’s either lose an old sweatshirt or freeze to death walking to the party, so you’ll take your chances, right?

Two seniors, Melissa Greenblatt and Caroline Callé, from the University of Pennsylvania were just like you. During a night out their freshman year, Melissa lost her jacket at the party while Caroline accidentally grabbed the wrong coat. In the 30 degree weather, they contemplated even bring their winter jackets to the next party. Caroline tells us,

We had spoken to many college students from across the US and they all had this similar problem. We decided that there needed to be an a coat that was reasonably priced so college kids would not have to stress about it when they wanted to go out and enjoy their night.

And thus, the FRACKIT was born. (Frat jacket. Get it?)

Instead of wearing a raggedy hoodie, a FRACKIT allows students to still look chic while going out without breaking the bank. The black quilted fabric works for guys and girls with any outfit, and there’s also a hood for rainy days. There’s also a patch on the inside that reads “This FRACKIT belongs to” so no one will wonder off with it. Added bonus? We have been told [the pockets] are large enough to discreetly hold a can of beer.

You’re probably sitting there like, “Why didn’t I think of that?” right about now.

Not only have students been buying the $45 dollar FRACKIT, but Caroline and Melissa plan to expand by having trunk shows at different colleges.

The company also won $5000 and mentorship from the Scion Motivatour competition last spring. Their mentors include founder and CEO of Avion Tequila, Ken Austin, Founder of Coolhaus, Natasha Case, and designer Christian Siriano. That’s some good company! 7 Affordable Faux Leather Jackets We Love for Fall

Recently, the founders launched a second project – a cute tank top that features a front pocket with an image of foamy beer – so you can rep the brand all year long.

