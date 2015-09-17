It seems as though 2015 continues to go downhill for Iggy Azalea.

During a recent interview with Hot 97’s Ebro in The Morning, T.I. was asked about his relationship with the “Fancy” rapper whose career he helped launched. T.I. made a point during the interview that there’s no bad blood between the two, but he does acknowledge the fact that her hype has taken “a bit of a rest stop” and he names a few instances as to why there’s been a wedge between them.

After the Q-Tip thing…after I smoothed it over. Everything was cool and then they came back and undid. It’s not that I got tired of cleaning it up….I’m loyal partner and If I rock with you I rock with you. Right or wrong. We’ll discuss that later in the car. But right now, I’ma block the bullets, but when I say go…go. Just go. Don’t stand around and talk while I’m blocking bullets. I just feel “they” [Iggy’s team] needed some time to adjust.

Interestingly, T.I. doesn’t throw shade at his former protege, suggesting she didn’t really have a fair hand. He said,

She had a lot thrown at her at one time. Any human being anywhere is going to have a hard time adjusting. It’s very difficult to be the new kid and to be the butt of the jokes and the direction of all the negativity.

It’s sad to that these two will no longer work together, but when one door closes another one opens, and who knows what the future may hold for Iggy. The only thing we can do is wish her luck on this new journey of her career.

To hear the full interview check out the clip below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tNSrF2aaGg&w=640&h=360%5D

[Story via]