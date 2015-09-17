As Lil Wayne said, “safe sex, is great sex.” Okay, maybe we shouldn’t be quoting Lil Wayne, but in all seriousness, the State by State Safer Sex Index, sponsored by Trojan™ Brand Condoms, has recently been revealed. The survey, which was conducted by Variance LLC, conveys awareness to sexual health countrywide.
The states are ranked based on two safe sex indicators: sexually transmitted diseases and contraception across eight measures. These scores are then added together to reach the overall score for each state.
Rates of gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV, and the number of adults who have had HIV testing are all areas that the STD indicator focuses on. The contraception indicator pays closer attention to the rate of teen births and sex education policies for HIV/STD education, including contraception and condom use.
Vermont is officially the new model for safe sex and sexual health in the country. The state, which claims the number one spot in the overall rankings, scored low rates of sexually transmitted diseases while showing a wide-range of sex education in schools.
Five northeast states made the top 10, dominating the scores in safe sexual health. The southern states, however, aren’t lookin’ so hot. Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, and Louisiana all ranked in the bottom 10, making the south the lowest scored region.
Are you surprised by where your state ranks?
1. Vermont
2. Maine
3. New Hampshire
4. Hawaii
5. New Jersey
6. Rhode Island
7. West Virginia
8. Washington
9. Idaho
10. Oregon
11. Montana
12. Colorado
13. Wisconsin
14. Iowa
15. Connecticut
16. Wyoming
17. Minnesota
18. Utah
19. Virginia
20. North Dakota
21. Nebraska
22. Massachusetts
23. Kansas
24. New Mexico
25. Delaware
26. Pennsylvania
27. California
28. Illinois
29. Kentucky
30. Michigan
31. Indiana
32. South Dakota
33. Maryland
34. North Carolina
35. New York
36. Missouri
37. Ohio
38. Oklahoma
39. South Carolina
40. Arizona
41. Alabama
42. Alaska
43. Nevada
44. Arkansas
45. Tennessee
46. Texas
47. Florida
48. Mississippi
49. Georgia
50. Louisiana