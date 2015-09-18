Are you the girl whose kitchen is notoriously clean…because you literally never cook? Maybe you flunked Home Ec while simultaneously almost setting your high school on fire, but that doesn’t mean you’re sentenced to a life where the Chinese takeout place knows your order by heart. These recipes are so easy that anyone can make them and fool everyone into thinking they’re a chef.

Today’s recipe is a fun twist on the traditional macaroni and cheese recipe: it’s pizza mac n cheese. Two awesome comfort foods combined in one delicious dish, allowing you to have the best of both worlds. This recipe is loaded with cheese and pepperoni – is there a better combo?. Pizza mac n cheese should take you no more than 45 minutes to whip up in your kitchen for dinner. If you completely obsessed with all things cheesy, you definitely need to try out this dish.

Ingredients

2 cups of elbow macaroni

2 cups half and half

¾ teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ cup cream cheese (room temperature)

8 ounces sharp shredded cheddar cheese

3 ounces shredded Gruyere cheese

½ cup marinara sauce

½ cup sun dried tomatoes

3 ounces pepperoni slices

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2. Bring a large pot of water to boil.

3. Add the macaroni and cook until al dente.

4. Strain the pasta, setting aside about 1 cup of the pasta water in a bowl for additional steps later on.

5. In a saucepan, combine up the half and half, oregano and crushed red pepper and place over heat to a simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring often.

6. Add the cream cheese and stir until there are no chunks in the mixture.

7. Mix in the shredded Cheddar and Gruyere cheese until sauce is smooth.

8. Add the macaroni and the previously set aside cup of water to the saucepan. Don’t worry if it looks too liquidy; eventually the macaroni will soak up the excess liquid.

10. Stir in the marinara sauce, sun dried tomatoes and pepperoni.

11. Once thoroughly mixed, pour into a 13″x9″ inch pan.

12. Evenly sprinkle breadcrumbs and Parmesan over the baking pan with the macaroni and sauce in it.

13. Stick it in the oven for about 10 minutes to lightly brown the macaroni and allow the breadcrumbs to get crispy.

14. Take out of the oven and let cool for 10 minutes.

15. Serve & Enjoy!

