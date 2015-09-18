While Zooey Deschanel is getting to know her new daughter, there’s a new New Girl. Megan Fox has signed on to star in season five while Deschanel is on maternity leave (and enjoying life with her new hubby, Jacob Pechenik).

Fox plays Reagan, a “gorgeous, straight-shooting pharmaceutical sales rep who comes to town on business” and rents out Jess’ room while Deschanel’s character gets called for jury duty. Jury duty? That’s the best these writers could think of?

Anyway, if you’re like me and a bit skeptical about Megan Fox taking Zooey’s place (albeit temporarily), don’t fret. Season five will start with Jess, with her due to leave around episode six.

“It’s insane to me that such a gorgeous person can be so funny, but I guess we just all have to accept it,” said executive producer Liz Meriwether. “I’ve been a fan of her comedic skills since This is 40, and I’m so excited to have her on the show. We had Megan in mind when we wrote this part – she’s the perfect person to come in and shake these guys up.”

Okay…we’re intrigued.

Season five of New Girl premieres in January.

[Lead image via Getty]

[Story via EW]