10 Female Authors to Read This Fall

It’s almost Fall, which means that, in addition to pumpkin spice lattes and foliage, it’s also time to accept the fact that it’s going to start getting a lot colder out, and you are going to be spending more time in doors. And while you know that Netflix is a great pass-time, cracking open a book every now and then doesn’t hurt either. Plus, it gives your brain a break from constantly staring at screens all day.

Below is our Fall Reading List, which includes both non-fiction and fiction stories, and range from dark and horrifying to funny and entertaining. And all are written by female authors.

Whether you want a gripping page-turner to cozy up with (see Dark Rooms), stories that make you laugh out loud and feel better about your life (Why Not Me by the beloved Mindy Kaling), or something thought-provoking and intelligent (On Beauty), there’s a book to satisfy virtually any type of female reader.

VIEW GALLERY