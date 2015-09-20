For seven years, Jon Hamm has sat in the audience of the Emmys, but has never taken home the award. To Mad Men fans, this is a crime. The man who brought Don Draper to life had one last chance to take home the Emmy statue, but Twitter users were anticipating disappointment before the award was even announced.
Even though Kevin Spacey, Jeff Daniels, Kyle Chandler, Bob Odenkirk, and Liev Schreiber were strong contenders, fans were wrong to be fearful.
Jon Hamm took home his first Emmy Award after 16 nominations. SIXTEEN. He crawled onto the stage to accept the award and after joking that it was a mistake, he gave a straight forward “thank you” speech.
VALIDATION. FINALLY.
