For seven years, Jon Hamm has sat in the audience of the Emmys, but has never taken home the award. To Mad Men fans, this is a crime. The man who brought Don Draper to life had one last chance to take home the Emmy statue, but Twitter users were anticipating disappointment before the award was even announced.

Suddenly terrified that Eddie Redmayne is going to figure out a way to win in Jon Hamm's category. — Peter Avellino (@PeterAPeel) September 21, 2015

Just trying to preemptively come to terms with the fact that I think they might not give this to Jon Hamm. – J #Emmys — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 21, 2015

Can we get to Jon Hamm not winning so I can truly get upset at this awards show that compared to other awards shows is far more tolerable. — Ricky Camilleri (@RickyCam) September 21, 2015

Even though Kevin Spacey, Jeff Daniels, Kyle Chandler, Bob Odenkirk, and Liev Schreiber were strong contenders, fans were wrong to be fearful.

Jon Hamm took home his first Emmy Award after 16 nominations. SIXTEEN. He crawled onto the stage to accept the award and after joking that it was a mistake, he gave a straight forward “thank you” speech.

VALIDATION. FINALLY.

[Lead image via Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP]