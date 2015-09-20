Tonight, TV’s biggest stars and personalities will come together for the 2015 Emmy Awards, the 67th instance of the biggest night in television. Andy Samberg, our favorite SNL alum and star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is hosting the awards show and is sure to bring his A-Game.

Not for nothing, this should be a good way for you to discover new shows to watch if you’re in a rut trying to find something new.

If you missed your own invite in the mail, don’t worry because we’ve got all the details for how to watch the 2015 Emmy Awards below.

Watch The Emmys on FOX

The easiest way to watch the 2015 Emmys is view the broadcast on FOX. Not only is that a channel that’s available via HD antenna, it’s going to be the most foolproof method for watching the Emmys uninterrupted.

Check your local channel listings for details.

*The Creative Emmy Awards will not be broadcast on Sunday. Either watch them on FXX at 8 PM EST (re-run at 10or stream them from Emmys.com on Sunday, 3 PM EST.

Watch the Emmys live stream on your computer

Don’t have a TV available? That might be a problem because there’s a chance that you won’t be able to watch the Emmys live stream online. According to the Emmys site, the FOX broadcast will be airing on Emmys.com but we don’t see much of a mention of that.

There’s some good news, though, because the Emmys is providing Emmys LIVE! which gives viewers a backstage access to eight different cameras. It’s not the real broadcast, but it’s something.

Watch the Emmys on your Phone, Tablet & Mobile Device

As we mentioned, there’s a solid chance you won’t be able to live stream the FOX broadcast on your iPhone/iPad. Having said that, Emmys.com does have Emmys LIVE! which gives you a great inside scoop of the awards show as its happening.