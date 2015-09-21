Vine star Hayes Grier is on the season 21 of Dancing With the Stars, making him the youngest male contestant to ever appear on the show at only 15 years old. He might be young, but he has 4 million followers on Vine, following in the footsteps of older brother and Internet personality, Nash Grier. He showed a lot of potential in the first episode of the season and even had judge Carrie Ann Inaba wishing she was 30 years younger. With his smooth moves and good looks, who could blame her?

If you can’t wait to see him on the next episode of DWTS, take a look at his best pictures.

