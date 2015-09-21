Jennifer Lopez sure knows how to please her audience. The singer showed off her amazing body in a sexy short sleeve, strappy bandage bodysuit that was cut high enough in the back to showcase her most famous asset. She added a bedazzled hat along with a short sleeved cropped jacket that had “J.Lo” on the back of it.

During the iHeartRadio Music festival, Lopez performed her hits “Booty,” “Jenny From The Block,” and “On The Floor” as well as performing her Spanish hit “El Mismo Sol,” a duet with singer Alvaro Soler.

Along with her amazing performance, she also made an announcement about her upcoming Las Vegas residency, that will take place at the Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas starting in January. Lopez is the latest superstar to join residency alongside other legends like Celine Dion, Madonna, and Britney Spears. She revealed that the name of her show is All I Have. The artwork for the show showcases the singer in a sexy jeweled outfit.

“I know no matter what the show is, what I’m gonna do every single night, whoever comes, I will be giving you all I have,” Lopez said. “That’s gonna be the name of the show and I can’t wait to see all of you there!”

Buy your plane tickets to Vegas now!

[Story via]