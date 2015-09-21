Zendaya’s look made headlines at the 2015 Oscars, and now it will be immortalized (and miniaturized).

Mattel announced on Twitter that they are making a Barbie doll to commemorate the actress’ fashionable moment (and Zendaya’s poised response to its critics, namely Fashion Police’s Giuliana Rancic) with a unique doll. They included a sketch of version of Vivienne Westwood look.

So excited to honor @Zendaya with a one-of-a-kind doll as she encourages girls to Raise Their Voices and to #BeSuper! pic.twitter.com/GEtTR9bayC — Barbie (@Barbie) September 18, 2015

Zendaya recently visited the Mattel offices and spoke about her excitement as well as her relationship with the doll growing up.

“When I was little, I didn’t have one that looked like me, so I couldn’t connect with her in that way,” Zendaya said. “But getting to visit the Mattel offices and see Barbie’s vision for the future…I was able to see how they plan to diversify, broadening the horizons and the image of Barbie, and make it more, you know, open. I left the office feeling it was definitely something I wanted to be a part of.”

The Zendaya Barbie will be on display on September 26 during the Barbie Rock’N Royals Concert, which is a Zendaya-hosted benefit for VH1’s Save The Music Foundation.

Update 9/28/15

Zendaya Barbie is here! Check out the picture of the completed doll below.

Obviously, Zendaya loves it. What’s not to love? Check out her reaction here.

