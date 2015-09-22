We are fangirling so hard right now because One Direction has announced their hugely anticipated fifth album! It will be called “Made In The AM” (mostly because they used “Four” prematurely…sorry, couldn’t resist) and be released globally on November 13.

The band announced the album with a video message and the album pre-order went live today at 12 pm EST.

The guys have an exciting announcement for you…https://t.co/J2IdOIJSYD — One Direction (@onedirection) September 22, 2015

To celebrate their first album as a foursome, 1D have released the first track off the record. The song, “Infinity,” was written by John Ryan, Jamie Scott, and Julian Bunetta, the team behind One Direction’s hit “Story Of My Life.”

Listen to the full song here!

[spotify id=”spotify:track:7zlF2G7QFPdj9lmmGNVuNq” width=”300″ height=”380″ /]

We’ll be here just counting the days until we can hear Made In The AM in its entirety. Until then, “Infinity” and “Drag Me Down” will have to take turns on our Spotify.

VIEW GALLERY