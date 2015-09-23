Whether it’s a 4 am run to McDonald’s after the bar or just grabbing a quick lunch in between classes, you’re probably all too familiar with the Big Mac. You’ve also undoubtedly heard that fast food is junk that’s messing up your body. Maybe this new infographic from the health experts behind the Fast Food Menu Price website will have you packing a salad next time.

The scary infographic entitled “What Happens 1 Hour After Eating A Big Mac?” breaks down how your body reacts to the burger, and it’s pretty shocking. Within the first 10 minutes of chowing down on a Big Mac, your blood sugar is raised to “abnormally high” levels, and the calories make you feel a bit high and dreamy and like you’re on the best coke rush of your life, before you come crashing down in a mere half hour.

The sodium in a Big Mac makes your poor kidneys work harder to chuck out the salt, and thus your heart has to beat harder to keep your blood pumping. You’ll get high blood pressure, and news that comes as a shock to absolutely nobody, too many Big Macs might make you have a stroke.

Once you hit the 40-minute mark, you’ve lost control of your blood sugar and are having an insulin and hunger spike.

That Big Mac doesn’t go down easy either. Thanks to the grease, it can take a full three days to completely digest, not counting the 1.5 grams of trans fat that take 51 days to digest.

And just think – this doesn’t even include your fries and McFlurry.

