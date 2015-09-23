Graphic Nerdity has recently invented a slew of Harry Potter themed shots for all of those adults who grew up reading J.K. Rowling’s incredible series. Called “Harry Shotters,” these punny, themed shots are filled with a variety of booze. Graphic Nerdity said that “these drinks are not for beginners. By that I mean only experienced Harry Potter fans will appreciate the puns that went into making them.”

See, I don’t know about that. I’m pretty sure you can easily watch all of the Harry Potter films and understand the references. Not need for the elitism.

Judging by the ingredients alone, these shots are not for beginning drinkers, nor are they for the experienced ones, either. Tequila and absinthe? R.I.P.

Please don’t puke on the floor.

