Your Favorite Disney Characters Were Reimagined As 90s Pop Stars

If you’re a Disney mega fan (like most people), you may notice how the personalities of some Disney characters correspond with iconic pop stars. Sassy Esmerelda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame can compare to R&B dance icon Aaliyah, Princess Jasmine is a perfect stomach-baring Christina Aguilera, and the confident Pocahontas makes a flawless Beyonce in her Destiny’s Child days.

Cosmopolitan got in contact with artist Isaiah Stephens to reimagine Disney characters as your favorite pop stars from the late 90s and early 2000s, and I must say, the results are amazing.

Check out the cool images below.

