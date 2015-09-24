Drake never went to college. In fact, he dropped out of high school to star in Degrassi at 15 years old, but finally finished up his work and received his diploma ten years later. That didn’t stop some genius (presumably with a lot of time on his or her hands and some PhotoShop skills) from imagining what it would be like if the rapper was just another regular student at the University of Toronto in Drizzy’s hometown.

The parody account features Drake chilling outside the library, waiting for the shuttle bus, and generally enjoying student life. We’re pretty sure his rap career is doing just fine without a liberal arts degree, but if Drake does ever decide to pursue higher education, we know he would fit right in.

[Photos via Instagram]