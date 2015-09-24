Blair Waldorf is a mom! If only, but the Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester and her husband, The OC hottie Adam Brody, welcomed their first child last week, Us Weekly reports.

New parents Adam Brody and Leighton Meester married quietly in February 2014 after low-key dating and starring together in two movies, 2011 rom-com “The Oranges” and 2014’s “Life Partners.”

We’re still in the dark when it comes to details like the name or if it’s a little boy or (gossip) girl, but we’re hoping someday the baby will meet Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s daughter, James, and the pair will become best frenemies.

When asked in a Reddit AMA last August how many children the couple would like to have, Brody responded, “I say 12.”

We say you two beautiful creatures need to raise the next generation of teen drama stars!

VIEW GALLERY