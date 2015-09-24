Not only did the recent Snapchat update have everyone puking rainbows and sending big heart eyes – it had some lenses that were pretty scary. Just ask these kids (after they’re done changing into a new pair of underwear).

Apparently, it has become a trend to scare the living crap out of children by showing them the frightening facial transformations. The kid just thinks they’re taking a selfie video, when suddenly the face staring back at them is a demon from the deepest depths of hell.

It’s a cheap scare…but oh boy, are the videos funny.

Fair warning before you try this on the kids you’re babysitting this weekend: they’re not going to bed easy after this.

https://instagram.com/p/73p8Bel71V/?taken-by=balleralert

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2iK4V_QpRM&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWUc_UqlZKs&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNJqFd8PQZQ&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YspWR0jcHCc&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnUe1UFKAnw&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIQ9oKVQEVk&w=640&h=360%5D