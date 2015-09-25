Are you the girl whose kitchen is notoriously clean…because you literally never cook? Maybe you flunked Home Ec while simultaneously almost setting your high school on fire, but that doesn’t mean you’re sentenced to a life where the Chinese takeout place knows your order by heart. These recipes are so easy that anyone can make them and fool everyone into thinking they’re a chef.

Today’s recipe is a quick alternative to a normal pancake recipe that only requires three ingredients! Not only is it cheap and quick to make, it’s also great for all you gluten-free eaters out there. It’s also free of any added sugars and very high in protein for anyone interested in following a healthier diet than pizza and fries.

One of the main ingredients of this recipe is bananas, which is very high in potassium, a key role in better muscle and heart health. This easy recipe should take you no more than 20 minutes to make in the morning and an added bonus is that these yummy pancakes are loaded with cinnamon, giving this recipe a little something extra. If you’re absolutely in love with pancakes but are interested in finding a healthier alternative, this is the recipe for you!

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 eggs

½ tsp cinnamon

Directions

In a bowl, combine the banana, eggs and cinnamon. Mix/mash until the mixture becomes all smooth. You can use a fork or a potato masher to achieve that. Grease your pan with a little bit of oil or butter. Heat your stove to a low to medium setting. Pour ¼ of the batter in your pan and cook for about 1½ minutes on both sides. Serve as is or garnish with anything you like (banana slices, cinnamon, honey…) and enjoy!

[Image and Recipe via]