In a recent interview with Fader Magazine, Drake decided to open up more about the past feud he had with rapper Meek Mill and exactly how he felt about Meek Mill’s accusations of ghostwriting. For those of us who followed this feud between the two rappers, we all are aware that after Meek Mill went on a Twitter rant about Drake, suggesting that he doesn’t write any of his own music, Drake decided to fire back and released two diss tracks entitled “Back to Back” and “Charged Up.” It is also apparent that Meek Mill took quite a while to respond back to Drake but, for Drake’s side of things, Meek Mill’s retaliation was quite disappointing. Drake stated,

​This is a discussion about music, and no one’s putting forth any music?. This is how you want to play it? You guys didn’t think this through at all — nobody? You guys have high-ranking members watching over you. Nobody told you that this was a bad idea, to engage in this and not have something? You’re gonna engage in a conversation about writing music, and delivering music, with me? And not have anything to put forth on the table?

In addition to Drake’s disappointment in Meek Mill’s efforts, The Fader also noted that Drake only released Back to Back because he took offense to Meek Mill’s slow reaction. Drake added,

It was weighing heavy on me, I didn’t get it. I didn’t get how there was no strategy on the opposite end … I was like, ‘I’m gonna probably just finish this.’ And I know how I have to finish it. This has to literally become the song that people want to hear every single night, and it’s gonna be tough to exist during this summer when everybody wants to hear [this] song that isn’t necessarily in your favor.

In relation to the ghostwriting accusations, Drake wanted to set the record straight that he believed music was more of “a collaborative process.” and admits that he does use reference tracks and he not at all ashamed about using them.

I need, sometimes, individuals to spark an idea so that I can take off running, I don’t mind that. And those recordings — they are what they are. And you can use your own judgment on what they mean to you.

Judging by the Drake’s continued success, it’s pretty evident that the public couldn’t care less whether or not Drake has a ghostwriter or not.

[Story via]

[Image via]