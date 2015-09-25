Hey Dude,

I’ve been taken for quite some time now, but other guys never seem to care. Guys continually flirt and invite me out, even when they know I’m off the market. What’s up with this? Yeah, the compliments are nice, but what’s the point of spitting game at a girl you know you have no chance with?

– Not Single Or Ready To Mingle

Dear Not Single Or Ready To Mingle,

I’m so unbelievably happy you asked this question. First of all, I’m proud of your commitment to your boyfriend (which is, I’m assuming, the foundation for why these guys “have no chance” with you). I hope your boyfriend treats you like gold, coming from one dude to another. Now we can talk guys I will not consider “dudes.”

Boys are like dogs. They have a stick, you have a ball, they want the ball. You throw the ball, he runs after it, you grab the stick, and he wants the stick. There is a temptation associated with certain behaviors that makes the unattainable more desirable. I definitely don’t want to take away from the other good qualities you definitely possess (smoking hot, classy and fabulous, and sweet as can be), but being off the market makes you that rare, limited edition thing they never knew they had to have. Until now.

The main thing at play here are these guys’ pride. They think in the stereotypical caveman mindset that, “My club bigger than your club so I take your stuff.” Cute, right? It’s all about a number for some guys, all about stroking their…ego…until they get off. Some guys even want to practice spitting game at you in front of your boyfriend to get him flustered. Boys like this are merciless. They’re hoping, praying, that he’ll get that mad that he’ll break up with you and you’ll be available. Or that you’ll make that one mistake! And then it won’t matter how single you will be, especially if they get what they want.

My advice: Keep your head straight, princess; they’d love to watch your crown fall.

The Dude

[Got a Dude itch you just can’t scratch? Sick of trying to come up with a not-totally-crazy-girl way to bring it up to your guy friends and get their take on things? Totally over over-analyzing the cryptic messages he leave on your Facebook Wall? We got your back, girlfriend. Send your question over to askthedude [at] collegecandy [dot] com. The Dude won’t sugarcoat it, beat around the bush, or any other weird cliche that means lie to you. Like a nice, juicy hot dog, he’ll be 100% real beef, 100% of the time. So bring. it. on.]

Check out past Ask a Dude posts here.