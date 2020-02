Ah, it’s been a while since we’ve brought to light the straight white boy’s inability to hold a text messaging conversation without him devolving to sexual euphemisms, innuendos or blatant requests for sexual activities.

Don’t you worry a little bit—they haven’t changed at all.

You would think, however, that with their grand scheme being exposed that they would actually learn how to string a sentence together. Isn’t that what we go to school for?

I guess not.

At least we benefit in a small way.

