We’re kind of sick of every other day being “International Tuba Day” or “Make Your Bed Day,” but National Coffee day is one holiday we can definitely get behind. You probably already celebrate coffee in all its wonderful forms several times a day, but today, you can save yourself a few bucks with a free cup of java.

Several chains are offering either free cups of coffee or special deals to help celebrate our constant need for that extra java jolt in the morning. Here is a list of places offering deals and freebies:

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free medium cup of Dunkin’ Donuts hot or iced dark roast coffee. The limit is one per guest and is available at participating locations.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: Free small cup of Peet’s Major Dickason Blend with any purchase of a baked good, oatmeal, or fresh food item.

Wawa: Free coffee in the size of your choice.

Krispy Kreme: Free small coffee and original glazed donut.

LaMar’s Donuts: Free 12-ounce cup of coffee and free mugs while supplies last.

JetBlue: Don’t stress about missing out on National Coffee Day if you’re traveling today, as JetBlue’s Mint customers will have the opportunity to sip on espresso brews from the Brooklyn Roasting Company.

Sheetz: Free cup of coffee.

Pilot and Flying J locations: Free 16-ounce coffee or cappuccino with a coupon.

Staples: Post a photo on social media with your coffee mug and the hashtag #OfficeMugShot for the chance to win a free coffee pack.