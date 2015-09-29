Jim Carrey’s girlfriend, 28-year-old Cathriona White, was found dead at her Sherman Oaks, California, residence on Monday night.

White was found unresponsive by her friend who then called 911. She was pronounced dead at the scene and police confirm a note was also found there. Her cause of death is still being investigated, but an overdose is suspected as pills were found near the body. An autopsy is likely.

On what is believed to be her personal Twitter account, this cryptic message was posted on September 24.

“Signing off Twitter,” the tweet reads. “I hope I have been a light to my nearest and dearest. ✌🏼️❤️ to yo all.”

It seems that her death comes just five days after breaking up with the comedian for a second time. According to TMZ, White left a suicide note addressed to Jim Carrey, although we are not sure what exactly was said.

The 53-year-old actor met White in 2012 and the two dated on and off for the last few years. They were most recently seen together in New York City on May 21, a day after the actor made an appearance on the finale of The Late Show With David Letterman.

White was an Irish makeup artist.

Update, 2:45 pm

Jim Carrey released a statement on Cathriona White. Read it here.

